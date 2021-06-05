Ellen Giacomozzi

There will be no viewing or indoor services for Ellen Morrill Giacomozzi (“Hannah”), 97, of Killeen. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 70 years on a date to be determined at the Killeen Cemetery in a private service.
Mrs. Giacomozzi died May 30, 2021.
During the course of her life as a U.S. Army wife, Hannah was active in the Officer’s Wives Club and then the Retired Officer’s Wives Club.
She supported and shared in the 33 years military career of her husband.
Her interests included gardening and cooking, which prompted her to join the Killeen Garden Club and an International Cooking Club.
Hannah is preceded in death by her husband, retired Col. F. Giacomozzi Sr. in August of 2012; and her son, F. L. Giacomozzi Jr. in March of 2010.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Giacomozzi of Killeen; her son, Robert B. Giacomozzi Sr. and his wife, Linda Giacomozzi. Hannah had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Brian Giacomozzi, his spouse, Kelly Giacomozzi, and their son, Austyn; Chad Giacomozzi, his spouse, Christie Giacomozzi, and their son, Luke; Robert Giacomozzi II, his spouse, Kristi Perkins Giacomozzi, and their daughters, Kaeli Magill and Macey Giacomozzi; and Andrew Giacomozzi and his spouse, Kylie Giacomozzi.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
