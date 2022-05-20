Elliott Krzywonski

Funeral Mass for Elliott “Ski” Frank Krzywonski, 75, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Polonia Cemetery in Lockhart.
Mr. Krzywonski died May 15, 2022, in Harker Heights.
He was born on May 18, 1946, to Frank C. Krzywonski and Margaret Lempa Krzywonski in Austin.
Elliott proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was also the owner of The Booze Box in Harker Heights.
The family wishes to thank Father Richard O’Rourke and Paul Neault, of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, for their continuous prayers for Elliott.
Mr. Krzywonski is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Elliott Richard Krzywonski.
He is survived by his loving wife, Constance Krzywonski of Harker Heights; his son, Jeffery “Scott” Krzywonski and his wife, Irene, of Harker Heights; two brothers, Dwight Krzywonski and his wife, Cynthia, of Waco, and Sid Krzywonski and his wife, Mary Gatton, of Cedar Park; one sister, Geraldine Everett of Dallas; grandchildren Brandon and Michael Krzywonski of Harker Heights, and Lauren Chambless of Henderson; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; stepsons, Scott Smith and wife Jennifer of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and Sean “Bo” Smith of Loveland, Colo.; and his lifelong friend and business partner, David Rankin of Centerville, Ohio.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A rosary will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Krzywonski family.
