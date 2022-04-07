Elsa Hatton

Services for Elsa Danielski Hatton, 96, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove, with Pastor Wayne Sage officiating. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery, 415 E. Avenue A.
Mrs. Hatton died April 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 8, 1925, in Tarnow, Poland.
Elsa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She met and married the love of her life, W.C. Hatton, in Heidelberg, Germany, in 1946. They would travel the world together and later make their home in Copperas Cove. She loved to garden, do lapidary, oil paint, sew, cook and entertain, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of East Side Baptist Church.
Elsa was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Hatton; her eldest son, Leonard M. Hatton; and her grandson, Christopher M. Hatton.
She is survived by her daughter, Jana Wall & husband Tommy Wall of Temple; her son, William F. Hatton & wife Judith Hatton of Georgetown; and Brian Hatton of Opelika, Ala. She had eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Elsa will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Hatton family.
