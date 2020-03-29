Inurnment for Elsbeth H. Steffens will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ms. Steffens died March 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 16, 1939 in Germany.
Elsbeth’s passion for food and cooking led her to a career in food service as a chef serving the Fort Hood Club System and then the Houston-Galveston Diocese community at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston.
When she died, She was reunited with her husband, Wilfred Steffens Jr., son-in-law Bobbie McCurdy, and granddaughter Annemarie.
Elsbeth is survived by her two daughters and their families, who will cherish fond memories of her: Annette McCurdy; Mary Curnyn and her husband, Ed; two grandchildren, Monika and her husband, Andrew, and Kristen; and four great-grandchildren, Caidence, James, Gideon and Raina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association Community of Hope at web.alsa.org/ under the fund name: Elsbeth Steffens.
