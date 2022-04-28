Funeral Mass for Elsie C. Go, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 E. Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Go died April 26, 2022, in Killeen.
She was born July 12, 1948.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove prior to the service.
