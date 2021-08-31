Funeral services for the Rev. Elton M. Lawson, 86, of Temple, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jared Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Lawson died Aug. 30, 2021, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Moffat, the son of L.M. and Mona Adelle (Bridges) Lawson.
He married Bonnie Lynn Miller, Sept. 4, 1954, in Temple.
Mr. Lawson was called to be a minister at age 21 in Freeport, Texas. In 1987 while serving as the associate pastor for Twin Cities Baptist Church, he became the minister upon the passing of his older brother, Rev. Doyle Lawson, founding minister of Twin Cities Baptist Church.
Rev. Elton Lawson was the full-time minister of Twin Cities Baptist Church, which became Wildwood Baptist Church when it relocated in 2011.
Rev. Lawson faithfully served the church until retiring in 2014, on his 80th birthday.
While a lifelong minister, Rev. Lawson also worked many jobs, from being a fireman to newspaper man. He was owner and editor of the Copperas Cove Press from 1969-1976. He was involved in the Copperas Cove Community, servicing as president of the Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, in 2009; also by three brothers, Doyle Lawson, David Lawson and Carroll Lawson.
Survivors include one son, Ronnie Lawson of Moffat; two daughters, Susan Baker of Moffat and Sharon Secrest of Moffat; one brother, C.L. Lawson of Little River-Academy; and two sisters, Margie Bruton of Dripping Springs and Ruby Barrett of Belton; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church 5195 Cedar Creek Road, Temple, Texas 76504.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.