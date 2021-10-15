Burial services with military honors for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Elton W. “Pete” Haney, 80, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Haney died Sept. 6, 2021. He was born April 1, 1941, in Cordell, Oklahoma.
Pete served his country for over 24 years in the Army, was passionate about hunting and fishing, a long standing member of the Rod & Gun Club, VFW, and DAV.
He enjoyed fish fries and barbecues with family and friends, but truly relished the opportunity to teach and help others be self-sufficient.
In his later years, Pete enjoyed driving his tractor and maintaining his pecan trees while operating P&R Pecans with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Renate Haney; daughter Angela and her husband, Kenneth Sparks; son Andy Dunlap and his wife, Roxie; seven grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a sister, Sue, and her husband, Valle Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch www.calfarly.org or the American Heart Association www.heart.org
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.