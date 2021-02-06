Private services will be held for Elton Watson Jr., 46, of Killeen.
Mr. Watson died Feb. 2, 2021, in Round Rock.
He was born Sept. 24, 1974, in Lumberton, North Carolina.
A public viewing is from noon to 5 p.m. today Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
