Funeral services for Elvin Dayle Johnson, 88, of Copperas Cove, formerly of Killeen, will be at 4 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died on April 10, 2021, in Copperas Cove. He was born July 17, 1932, in Raleigh, N.C.
He was a Vietnam veteran, military retired; civil service retired; and owner of Johnson Rentals, until his death.
He married Mary Lindsay in 1953 and celebrated 35 years of marriage until her death in 1988. He was then married to Juanita Hord in 1991 until her death in 2020.
He is survived by five children: son Chuck R Johnson of Killeen; daughter Barbara Johnson Clay (Irvin) of Carrollton; daughter Debbie Johnson Altman of Whitney; stepson Steve Hord (Lonna) of Montgomery; and stepson Bill Hord (Maritza) of Houston; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, two brothers, wife Mary Lindsay Johnson, and wife Juanita Hord.
Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
