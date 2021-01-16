A visitation and rosary service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Elwin Ortiz Camacho, 67, of San Antonio, will be from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Camacho died Jan. 11, 2021, in San Antonio.
He was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
