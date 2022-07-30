Elwin Vanderland

Funeral services for retired Lt. Col. Elwin Carl Vanderland will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Killeen. Committal service with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Vanderland died July 26, 2022.
He was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Utica, N.Y.
Elwin was the son of Emery Sidney Vanderland and Alice Mary Jones Vanderland.
Van fell in love at first sight with Diane Kingsley and they married on June 21, 1958, at the West Center Church in Bronxville, N.Y. Van always stated that he only accomplished everything in his life thanks to the love and support of Diane.
He obtained his BA degree at the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio; his Masters of Divinity degree at the Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa.; Masters Degree at Long Island University; and his Doctorate of Ministry at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He was a student pastor for three mission churches outside of Marietta, Ohio, from 1958 to 1959 and Chanceford Presbyterian Church, Airville, Pa., from 1960 to 1962.
Van was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in Utica, N.Y., in May 1962, and installed by the Presbytery of Binghamton as pastor of the Broad Avenue United Presbyterian Church, Binghamton, N.Y., in June 1962.
He was commissioned as an U.S. Army chaplain on active duty in 1964, and retired in 1984 at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was stationed at several postings in the U.S., including Fort Richardson, Alaska. Overseas he served at Bamburg and Wurzburg, Germany. He served two combat tours in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 and 1969 to 1970. Details of his time in Vietnam have been documented at The Vietnam Center & Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive at Texas Tech University, with the Elwin C. Vanderland Collection. This collection includes slides, photographs and artifacts from his tours of duty in Vietnam as a chaplain from 1965 to 1966 with the 62nd Engineer Battalion and 1969 to 1970 with the 3rd Squadron, 5th Cavalry 5th Infantry Division.
While assigned at Fort Hood, he was instrumental with the design and installation of seven stained glass windows at the 1st Cavalry Memorial Chapel, which symbolizes the heritage of the 1st Cavalry Division. His final military assignment was as the Chief of the Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care at Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood.
While stationed at Fort Hood, Van periodically served as interim pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Copperas Cove and First Presbyterian Church in Llano.
After military retirement, he continued his ministry in Paris Presbyterian Church, Paris, Pa., from 1984 to 1987 and as the hospital chaplain at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., from 1987 to 1989; before moving to San Antonio, where he served as chaplain of Morningside Manor from 1990 to 1997 and The Meadows from 1997 to 1999, a retirement community complex run by Presbyterians, Methodists and Episcopalians. He also served as interim pastor for the Pilgrim Presbyterian Church in Smiley.
After his second retirement, he returned to the Central Texas area and was a Metroplex Hospital volunteer. He served as the Killeen Police Department chaplain and worked with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Van and Diane were avid world travelers, traveling to numerous countries including Australia, China, Peru and all over Europe. He enjoyed auctioneering, woodworking, horseback riding, square dancing, square dance calling and singing.
For the past 10 years he lived at the Temple Meridian/Morada, where he led church services and numerous social activities.
Mr. Vanderland is preceded in death by his wife, Diane Kingsley Vanderland and parents, Emery and Alice Vanderland.
He is survived by his son, William Sidney Vanderland (wife Laurel) of Burleson; daughters Sandra Hudson (husband Randy) of Belton, and Marian Lowther (husband Michael) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren Kathryn Vanderland-Rice, Dr. William Ryan Vanderland (wife Leslie), Kristyn Vanderland, Kelsey Elliott (husband Ethan), Tyler Hudson, Joel Lowther (wife Caitlyn) and Dr. Amy Lowther; and seven great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Vanderland family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.