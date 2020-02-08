Graveside services for Emilie Alanis, 81, of Copperas Cove will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Alanis died Feb. 7, 2020, in Gatesville.
She was born Aug. 23, 1938, to the late Erwin and Anna Ruppert Beer in Germany.
Mrs. Alanis worked on a U.S. Post in Bad Kissingen, Germany, where she met her husband, Reyes Alanis. They moved to the U.S. and were married. In 1984, she and her sons relocated to Copperas Cove to be closer to family. Mrs. Alanis was a member of Robertson Baptist Church for a number of years.
Survivors include her two sons, Ruben Alanis and Jimmy Alanis and wife, Mariah; sisters, Renate Shultz and husband Dale, Linda Matheny and husband David, Ursula Robinson and husband Robbie and Conni Noeth and husband Juergen; brother, Peter Beer and wife Ruth; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Alanis and Reyes Alanis Jr. and a sister, Annelise Ruppert.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
