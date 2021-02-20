A private funeral service and burial will be held for Emilio G. Lopez, 85, of Temple.
Mr. Lopez died Feb. 6, 2021, in a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 30, 1936, to Maria Munoz and Pastor Juan Lopez.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Iglesia Torre Fuerte.
