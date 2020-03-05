Services for Emily A. Davies will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Davies died March 4, 2020, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. M.C. Davies; son, Reagan Davies; and granddaughter Jessica Davies.
Survivors include David Rhodes of Longview; Kathryn (Kaki) Wilson of Harker Heights; Danny H. Davies of Belton; Brooks M. Davies of Temple; Beverly Davies-Alt of Nolanville; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
