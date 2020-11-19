Services for Emily “Kaki” Wilson, 60, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Wilson died Nov. 14, 2020, after a long battle with health issues.
Kaki was born in Bernice, La.
She got married July 20, 1980. She traveled the world as a military child and later spouse of a soldier. Kaki was a loving wife, mother and granny. If you asked her what she did for a living she would proudly tell you “I’m a mother.” She was most proud of being a granny. She had a special bond with each grandchild.
She was a strong woman and fought many health issues for a long time. Her body could not fight any longer. She is now at peace and with her family in heaven.
Ms. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents, Mary E. Davies, retired Lt. Col. Michael Davies, biological father Rex Rhodes, and brother Regan Davies.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Wilson; daughters, Jennifer Wilson, Emily Wilson-Schoeffler; sons, Daniel Wilson and Jackson Wilson; brothers, David Rhodes, Danny Davies, Brookes Davies; and sister Beverly Davies. She has seven grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
