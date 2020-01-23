A funeral service for Emma “Marie” Johnson of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen.
Mrs. Johnson died Jan. 18, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born July 22, 1930, to Will and Gerdie Swenson in Elroy.
She was a cafeteria manager for Killeen ISD many years.
Mrs. Johnson was a very humble person. Her main concern was her family. She was very active at First Baptist Church in Killeen for many years. She was also very talented, making mostly all her clothes.
Her family migrated from Sweden in 1894.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold, and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Arnold W. Johnson of Temple; David Johnson and wife Kathy from North Richland Hills; four granddaughters; six great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
