Emma Jones

Memorial services for Emma Custer Jones, 43, of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Love Baptist Church in Austin. The service will be streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/emmajones.
Mrs. Jones died Sept. 21, 2020.
She was born Feb. 25, 1977, in Austin, to Gwendia (Ellia) Jones and the late Alton Jones, Sr.
Flowers can be delivered from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday to A Life Celebration By Franklin, 1309 E. 12th St., which is in charge of arrangements.
