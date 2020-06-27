Funeral services for Emma Jean Taylor, 70, of Harker Heights, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Taylor died June 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 12, 1950, in Midland, to Vernis and Melba Jo Joiner.
