Funeral services for Emmadell Ewing Vernon will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Killeen. Burial will follow in Youngsport at Live Oak Cemetery.
Mrs. Vernon died Oct. 16, 2022.
She was born April 3, 1942, in Wichita Falls.
Emmadell graduated from Snyder High School in 1960 and married Wallace Vernon on Feb. 27, 1960. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Killeen and taught Sunday school for more than thirty years. She served as children’s director for a number of years and served on several church committees.
Emmadell graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1980 and taught in the Killeen Independent School District.
Emmadell was a member of the Wednesday Review Club serving as president in 2008-2010. She was a member of Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In 2005 she helped organize the Texas Chargers and was a lifetime member of Charge Syndrome Foundation. Texas Chargers is an organization that encourages, educates and enriches families that are affected by Charge Syndrome. Emmadell was a Jaycee-ette and was awarded the State Jaycee-ette Have Your Say in 1973. She worked to help gather funds for the building of the Texas Jaycee Rehabilitation Hospital in Warm Springs Gonzales. Emmadell was recognized by the city of Killeen for volunteer work in Killeen Emergency Relief Katrina/Rita. She said that her medical mission trips with Metroplex Hospital to Belize and to Honduras with St. Francis were the most enrich thing in her life. She was very blessed by her work with the KISD Community Clothes Closet.
Mrs. Vernon was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. L.T. Ewing and Mr. & Mrs. Bill King; and two sisters, Merdell Ewing and Lorndell Tomlin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William Wallace Vernon Sr.; children William Wallace Vernon Jr. and Rebecca Vernon, Katherine and David Barksdale, and Patricia and Gene Cummins; eight grandchildren: Victoria, Alexandra, Cole and Dawson Barksdale, Elijah and Issac Cummins, William Wallace Vernon III and Sarah Vernon; and to sisters, Leta Parker and husband Joe, and Beth Zandardi and husband Walter.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Killeen.
Memorials should be to Texas Baptist Higher Education Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church Killeen 3310 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, Texas 76542 or to Texas Chargers c/o Kathi Barksdale 1324 Walker Circle, TX. 76571.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
