A memorial service for Emmett A. Gray Jr., 59, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Gethsemane Prayer Chapel in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Gray died Feb. 12, 2020, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
