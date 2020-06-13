Graveside services for Ena Fogleman, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Fogleman died June 9, 2020. She was born June 22, 1927.
Mrs. Fogleman graduated from Temple High School in 1944.
After graduating she did what many young women at the time did, she did war work accepting a job in the telegram and signaling department with the Santa Fe Railroad in Galveston, Texas, until the end of World War II.
She married her husband after the war and moved to Killeen in 1963 where she worked for Civil Service at Fort Hood for approximately 28 years before retirement.
During that time she earned an associate degree from Central Texas College.
Her last assignment was working I.G. Inspector/Auditor for the I.G. office of Project Master and TCATA.
As a working mom she always put family first and made time to bake goodies for family, neighbors and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years C.E. Bill Fogleman, her parents Lee and Mamieinda (Aycock) McLaughlin of Moffat and her in-laws Joel and Jackie Shirley of Waco.
She is survived by her daughter Rita Fogleman.
Viewing and visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Road, Temple, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) would be appreciated.
To share a memory or to sign Ena’s guestbook please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
