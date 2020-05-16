Eric Coats

Funeral services for Eric Ray Coats, 50, of Killeen, will be noon Friday, at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family interment will be at a later date.
Mr. Coats died May 11, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 15, 1969, in Greenville, Miss.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limits visitors to 25% occupancy at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced.
