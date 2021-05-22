No services are planned for Eric Gregory, 44. He will be laid to rest in the Philippines next to his father.
Mr. Gregory died May 9, 2021.
He was born April 22, 1977, to Lee Danford Gregory and Alicia Gregory in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Eric enjoyed his computer and playing games on his computer.
Eric Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Lee D. Gregory Sr. and his grandmother, Patricia Bondoc Pepito.
Survivors include his mother, Alicia Gregory; his wife, Susan Newsome Gregory; and his brother, Lee D. Gregory Jr.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
