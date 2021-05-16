Memorial services for Eric James Thien, 58, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. May 23 at VFW Post 5877 in Copperas Cove.
Eric James Thien died on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Copperas Cove. He was born on January 23, 1963 in San Diego, California.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the memorial fund at www.youngsdaughters.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.