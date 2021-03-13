Private family services for Eric Lee Edmiston, 56, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Edmiston died March 1, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
He was born April 25, 1964, in El Paso, to Kenneth and Ursula Edmiston.
He grew up in Killeen and graduated from Ellison High School.
He was a painter who enjoyed helping those in need and spending time with his beloved pets and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Ursula Edmiston, of Killeen; his older brother, Robert Edmiston of Granite Shoals; and his daughter, April Edmiston, of Salado.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
