ERIKA KLARA HILL
Erika Klara Hill, age 88, a long-time resident of Killeen, TX passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord. She moved to Kerrville, TX four years ago to be cared for by her sister, Eleonore Day. The oldest of three sisters, Erika was born on December 3, 1933 in Kaufbeuren, Germany. Her formative years were spent during World War II on a family farm run by her grandparents. She went to school at a local convent. In Germany, Erika met and married army sergeant Frank Hill; then moved to the United States and eventually settled in Killeen TX where she raised two sons and several grandchildren.
Considered a fashionista, Erika worked as a jewelry department representative at the Post Exchange on Fort Hood and as a sales representative for several cosmetic companies at JC Penney’s. Erika enjoyed taking the bus to and from her employment at Lockheed Martin. The time on the bus connecting to other people provided her family with many interesting stories.
Faith was important to Erika; she attended St Joseph’s Catholic Church and sang soprano in the church choir. She had a beautiful singing voice but her yodeling was even better. As much as Erika loved singing, yodeling and playing the harmonica she also could ‘cut the rug’. From a young age Erika enjoyed dancing. In later years, she was the last person to leave the dance floor at a wedding reception or daycare center event.
Her love of animals led to caring for several dachshunds and cats. For years she worked to help control the feral cat population in the Killeen community. Of course, she became attached to a few cats along the way, and her most recent darling is Chloe.
Preceded in death by her sister, Helga Hartenkeil; ex-husband, Frank; and sons, Edmond and Michael Hill of Killeen, TX. Erika experienced many losses yet will be remembered for her optimism, kindness, hard work and love of life. Erika is survived by her sister, Eleonore; grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved and adored her, and will miss her immensely. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Peterson Hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville or Emancipet of Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.