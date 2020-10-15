ERIKA MARTIN
Erika Martin, 82, born in Münich, Germany to Ursula Schoenfeld, married Marvin R. Martin in 1964 and with him she traveled the world.
After his retirement from the U.S. Army, they made their home in Copperas Cove, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband, mother and brother, Rolf. To cherish her memories, she leaves behind daughters Billie & Elisa Martin, granddaughter Markelia McKinney, and a host of family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory. Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:30pm at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
