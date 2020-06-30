A celebration of life service for Erika Nestman Brow, 80, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Brow died June 26, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Augsburg, Germany.
Mrs. Brow was the youngest child of a large family, and she and her 13 siblings withstood the atrocities of World War II, overcoming numerous obstacles and hardships that followed.
As a young woman, Ms. Nestman was studying to become a nurse when she met Staff Sgt. Warren J. Brow Sr. They fell in love and were married on July 14, 1958.
She taught herself English and made a name for herself in central Texas when she became co-owner of My Fair Lady beauty salon in Killeen in the late 1970s. Mrs. Brow was an avid and competitive bowler for many years and a proud member of the NCO Wives Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Sr on Sept. 27, 2002.
Mrs. Brow had four sons, one daughter, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Survivors include, sons, Jason Brow of Killeen, Thomas Brow of Killeen; daughter, Diana Swartz of Killeen; son, Warren Jr. (J.R.) and his wife, Summer Brow, of Austin; and son, Andreas Brow of Tonapah, Nev.; granddaughter and husband Taylor and Jarod Acker of Killeen; grandson and wife Shawn and Lucy Swartz of Nolanville; grandson and wife Stanley and Jessica Swartz of Cullman, Ala.; and five great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
