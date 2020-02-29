A celebration of life for Erika Zeitner Heimrich, 79, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the hospitality room of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Heimrich died Feb. 26, 2020, in Harker Heights. She was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Nurnberg, Germany to Anna Zeitner.
She married James E. Heimrich March 15, 1960.
Erika was avid painter and a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry Vaux, and son-in-law, Eric Vaux.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
