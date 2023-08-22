Graveside services for Erin Eileen McCann Rhoden, 66, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Graveside services for Erin Eileen McCann Rhoden, 66, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mrs. Rhoden died on Aug. 18, 2023, at T-Boone Pickett Cancer Center in Dallas.
She was born on April 11, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Beatrice (Higgins) McCann.
Erin graduated from Norwood High School, Norwood, Ohio, in 1975. She went on to join the United States Army where she served for 12 years. While serving in the U.S. Army, she was a recipient of the following awards: Good Conduct Medal (third award), Army Lapel Button, Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Accommodation Medal.
Erin was honorably discharged in 1988 achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. She continued her education studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. After 22 years of exemplary service, Erin retired from Central Texas College as an Administration Specialist in 2016.
On Oct. 16, 1984, Erin married the love of her life, Michael Rhoden, in Darmstadt, Germany. They remained happily married until her transition.
Erin was a faithful member of Community Church. Her interests and talents were vast and varied. She was an avid reader with a great love for history. She had the opportunity to visit fourteen of the fifteen Presidential Libraries and Museums.
In 2022, Erin published a small book primarily for her reading group, LABC Remembered. Her additional hobbies and interests include ancestry research, gardening, wildlife management, and playing with her dog, Fionn.
Erin was preceded in death by her son, Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden; parents, Charles and Beatrice (Higgins) McCann; brothers, Michael and Sean; sisters, Colleen and Maureen McCann.
Erin was very close to her late grandmother, Margaret Rawlings McCann.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael Rhoden; her son, Allen Hamilton (Rebecca) of Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Michelle, Kodie, and Kaitlyn Hamilton of Seattle; her sisters, Shelia McCann Mitchell of Villa Hills, Ky., and Kathleen McCann Ruxton of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mary Estelle of Talladega, Ala. and many nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
A visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley in Lampasas from 9 to 10 am before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to the Lampasas Animal Shelter.
