Ernest Montgomery

Funeral services for Ernest Eldwin Montgomery, 73, of Killeen will be held at noon Monday at Anderson Chapel AME Church in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterand Cemetery.
Mr. Montgomery died April 10, 2022, in Killeen. He was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Centerville, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral at the church.
Chisholm’s Funeral home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
