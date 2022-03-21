A celebration of life for Ernest S. “Ernie” Gonzalez, Jr., 71, of Harker Heights will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Gonzalez died March 11, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1950, in Killeen to the late Ernest and Victoria Sanchez Gonzales.
He grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1979. After graduating, he attended Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Arts.
Ernie also earned his teaching certificate and taught for 10 years in Michigan before moving back to Texas. Ernie retired from Killeen Independent School District after 21 years of service.
For the next five years, Ernie enjoyed subbing for the elementary schools in Killeen. When Ernie was teaching, he loved all kinds of sports, dancing, and going to the YMCA in Killeen. In the early ’90s,
Ernie married Kathleen Gonzales and he cared for her until she passed in 1999. Ernie married Janice Martin in 2010, a friendship that began in 1989. They enjoyed the last 20 years together.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathleen Gonzales; and his son, Ernesto S. Gonzales III.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Marline Olson; children, Narciso Gonzales and wife, Jacklyn, Michelle Garcia and husband, Lucas, Michael Olson and wife, Victoria, Esperanca Castillo, Cristina Medrano and husband, Gabriel; siblings, Johnny Gonzales and wife, Adela, Lupe Gonzales, Billy Gonzales and wife, Rachel, Rosie Jennings, Lucy Gonzales; former wife, Lydia Saenz; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
