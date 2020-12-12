Ernest Teinert Jr.

Funeral services for Ernest Walter Teinert Jr. “Skeeter”, of Copperas Cove, will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. Inurnment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mr. Teinert died Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Giddings, to Ernest Walter Teinert Sr. and Selma Teinert.
Skeeter joined the Army from 1960 till 1963 and was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life, Inge Lenz, on August 9th of 1963 in Weinheim, Germany. They were married for 57 years.
They moved to Copperas Cove in 1965, where he worked in Civil Services, M.A.T.E.S and at Camp Mabry in Austin from 1970 till 1979.
He also worked eight years for Southwest Transit (Bus #555) driving Fort Hood soldiers to Dallas Cowboy home games. The highlight of his life was when he became a Dallas Cowboy fan. He retired in 2001.
He enjoyed small engine repair at A.J. Lawnmower Service in Copperas Cove and watching NASCAR and fishing.
Ernest is preceded in death by his loving wife, Inge, along with his parents and his brother, Donald Teinert.
Survivors include his sons, John Teinert and James Teinert along with four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as his sisters, Helen Domel and Eunice Horn.
A visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W Ave B, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Teinert family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and to COVID-19 relief.
