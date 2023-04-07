Burial with military honors for Escol Smith Jr. 88, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bellevue Memorial Garden in Grovetown, Ga.
Mr. Smith died April 6, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 2, 1934, in Clarkrange, Tennesse, to the late Escol Smith Sr. and Avo Powell Smith.
He grew up and attended school in Clarkrange, Tennessee. Escol joined the military in 1954 and served in the Korean and Vietnam war. A few years after joining the military, he married Alice Jane Ermann in 1959, and they went on to have three children together; Diana, Marry Carol, and Randy Smith. Escol retired from the Army in 1974 at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and quickly began a career in Civil Service for 34 years before retiring at Fort Hood.
Escol enjoyed many things in life such as golfing, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed and loved his family and his pets.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Alice Jane Smith; and his daughter, Mary Carol.
He is survived by his daughter, Diana Smith; son, Randy Smith; grandchildren, Jordan and Aracely Newman, and Aliceson Newman; and one great-grandchild, Ariana Newman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, The Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S FM 116, Copperas Cove, 76522.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
