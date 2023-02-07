Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.