No services are scheduled for Ethel Ruth (Barlup) Day, 78, of Copperas Cove.
Ms. Day died Nov. 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pa.
Mrs. Day was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sisters.
She is survived by her two daughters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandaughter.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
