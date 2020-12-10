Funeral services for Eugene Bryant Jones, 49, of Killeen, will be noon Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
The service will be on Zoom. The Meeting ID is 4917020825, and the passcode is: 9crOPx from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mr. Jones died Dec. 1, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 20, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio.
A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
