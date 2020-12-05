A celebration of life for retired U.S. Army Col. Eugene G. Wentworth Jr., 84, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment burial with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Wentworth died Oct. 29, 2020.
He was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Leavenworth, Kansas to Eugene G. Wentworth Sr. and Dorothy Weeda Wentworth.
He was born and raised in Leavenworth and graduated from Leavenworth High School as an Eagle Scout in 1954. Upon graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1958, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Military Engineering, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant of Infantry in the United States Army. He graduated from the Infantry Officer Basic Course and became an Airborne, Ranger and Pathfinder graduate at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1958.
In December of that year, he married JoAnne Beverly Johnson, also of Leavenworth, which began a lifelong friendship and exemplary marriage that continued throughout their lives together.
They had three children, and nine grandchildren.
Gene spent over 34 years as a soldier, serving both as an Infantry and as a Quartermaster Officer. His first assignment was with the 1st Battle Group, 20th Infantry, in Fort Gulick, the Canal Zone. In 1962, before departing Panama, he completed Jungle Warfare School training.
The Wentworths then arrived at Fort Lee, Virginia, to attend the Quartermaster Career Course prior to becoming an Instructor of Command and Staff subjects at the QM School.
In 1965, he reported for duty as an Advisor in the Federal Republic of Vietnam. Upon returning, Gene obtained a Master of Science degree in Petroleum and Chemical Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in 1968. He then became the Petroleum Planning Officer in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
He completed a second combat tour in Vietnam in 1971, and returned to Leavenworth, Kansas, to complete the Command and General Staff College. His next assignment was the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, as commander of the 15th S&T Battalion and the Division G4.
In 1975 he attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Fort McNair, Virginia, then was assigned to the Pentagon. This led to his first tour in Europe to command the DISCOM of the 3rd Infantry Division in Wurzburg, Germany.
Returning to the United States, Gene completed his military career at Fort Hood and served as the G4 of III Corps until retiring from active duty in 1988.
Gene began his second career as the Director of Development and later as the Director of Advancement at the University of Central Texas from 1988 to 1994. He was then employed as the Patient Relations Coordinator at Metroplex Community Hospital in Killeen until his retirement in 2001.
Gene served his community in a variety of other volunteer organizations and was honored with the Distinguished Retiree of the Year Award in a ceremony at Fort Hood in 2008.
Gene was also a longtime member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen. He was a true witness of his love for Jesus Christ and set a wonderful example to his family and friends.
Mr. Wentworth was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, JoAnne Wentworth; son E. Gibson Wentworth III, wife Anne and children Gibson IV, Lauren, Luke, and Grace; daughter Pamela JoAnne O’Rourke, husband Lt. Col. (U.S. Army retired) Terry Sr., and children Meredith, and Terry Jr.; daughter Anne Grace Werschky, husband Lt. Commander (U.S. Navy Retired) Sam Sr., and children, Sam Jr., Dalton, and Blaine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USMA Association of Graduates 698 Mills Rd. West Point, NY 10996 giftoperations@wpaog.org or St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church 2800 Trimmier Rd. Killeen, TX 76542 http://www.stchriskilleen.com
