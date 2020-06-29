Eugene Larry Moment

Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Eugene Moment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Interment will occur at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Moment died June 24, 2020. He was born Jan. 20, 1944, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the first-born child of Olin F. Moment and Johnnie Mae (Lovett) Moment.
Eugene Moment married Thongmien Meeros on Nov. 11, 1971 in Bangkok, Thailand. Together, they lived in Daegu, Korea and Killeen for 48 years.
During his career in the U.S. Army, retired Staff Sgt. Eugene Moment completed two combat tours in Vietnam and retired from active duty in 1986. In 1988, he began a career at the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 2004.
During retirement, he enjoyed competitive fishing and won several tournaments.
Survivors include his wife: Thongmien Moment, two brothers: Roger and Matthew; two sisters-in-law: Kara and Linda; five children: Suchai Moment, Lertchai Moment, Khaimook Callicutt, Wanne Smith, Debbie Rogers; three sons-in-law: Tim Smith, Bobby Callicutt, Elliott Leon Rogers; two daughters-in-Iove: Mixila Castillo and Mai Vargo; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving and much-loved relatives.
Visitation is from from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
