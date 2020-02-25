Eugene R. Spradley

Graveside services for Eugene R. “Gene” Spradley, 84, of Kempner, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Memorial Park with full military honors.
Mr. Spradley died Feb. 23, 2020.
He was born July 22, 1935, in Slater, Missouri, to Roy Franklin and Leona Marie Fizer Spradley.
Mr. Spradley joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served faithfully and honorably for over 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant in 1974. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and served several tours of duty in Germany and Korea.
He was also a fireman for over 26 years, working with the Copperas Cove Fire Department for 15 years and on the Fort Hood Fire Department for 11 years.
Mr. Spradley enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. In his spare time, he enjoyed drag racing, hunting, fishing, listening to country music, serving as a crossing guard in Copperas Cove and bingo in his later years. Mr. Spradley was a member of the Cowboy Church in Kempner.
Survivors include daughters, Margaret Caylor of Copperas Cove and Crystal Rollason and her husband, Lance, of Copperas Cove; son, Gene Spradley Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Bellville; brother, Richard Spradley and his wife, Brenda, of Slater, Missouri; nine grandchildren, including Tina, Katelynn and Gavin, and a host of other family.
Mr. Spradley was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bonnie and two granddaughters.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
