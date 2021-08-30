Funeral services for Eugene Romaine Davis, Sr., 65, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Victory in Jesus, 1701 Comanche Drive in Harker Heights. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.
Mr. Davis died August 23, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born June 25, 1956, to William and Ann Davis in Philadelphia, PA. He retired from the United States Army after 27 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Darcale Davis, of Killeen; two sons, Eugene Romaine Jr. and Daveion Eugene Davis; three daughters, Charmaine Reynolds, Anyell Shaw (Rashad Shaw), and Cantrice Marrow (William Marrow); seven grandchildren, Taziya Reynolds, Rashad Smith, A Isyss McKinnon, Terry McKinnon, Noah McKinnon, Aiyonna Hudson-Marrow; one Aunt May Lois Parker; four sisters, Diane, Debbie, Cynthia and Angelia; and a host of family and friends.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
