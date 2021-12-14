Services for Eula Nell Yates, 93, of Copperas Cove will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Kempner with a burial following at the church cemetery.
Mrs, Yates died on Dec. 13, 2021, in Georgetown. She was born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Bucu, Va.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
