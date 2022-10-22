Funeral services for Eusebio Benavidez, 75, of Killeen, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will be held Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cememtery in Killeen.
Mr. Benavidez died Oct. 14, 2022, in Edinburg.
