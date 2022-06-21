Eutiquio Maglinte

A rosary for Eutiquio Mangonlay Maglinte, 86, of Killeen, will be recited at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Mass will follow at noon, with a burial at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Maglinte died May 26, 2022, in Harker Heights.
He was born March 14. 1936, in Obong, Dalaguete, Cebu, Philippines.
He married his wife, Mamerta Balfor Maglinte, on Sept. 3, 1958. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Mr. Maglinte worked as an auto mechanic. He loved boxing, singing, dancing and fishing.
Survivors include daughters Evarista Maglinte Dalan, Juana Maglinte Cena and Leonor Maglinte Cannon. He is also survived by sons Francisco V. Maglinte and Theodore B. Maglinte and a daughter-in-law, Ann Q. Maglinte.
Eutiquio is also survived by a brother, Eustrasio M. Ecat, and two sisters, Primitiva M. Ecat and Romana M. Ecat. Survivors also include grandchildren Randy M. Dalan, Ryan Evan-Neil M. Dalan, Dennis M. Cena, Morris Dave M. Cena, Michael M. Cena, Kristine Mary M. Cena, Andrew Klark M. Cena, Vince Bryan M. Cena, Philip Alan M. Cannon, Rachel Marie M. Cannon, Carl Justin L. Maglinte, Luis Arthur Q. Maglinte, Eman luis A Maglinte, Don Luis Q. Maglinte and Theanna Louise Q. Maglinte. Mr. Maglinte is also survived by great-grandchildren, Elliana Jean Cena, Amirah Cena, Elora Ann Cena, Arin Thomas Cena and Annika Dane Cena.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
