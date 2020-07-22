A funeral service for Eva Lois Eutsey, 71, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Sims Mortuary Inc. in El Dorado, Ark. Burial will follow the service at the Lott Burgy Cemetery in El Dorado, Ark.
Mrs. Eutsey died July 17, 2020, in Round Rock.
She was born Aug. 1, 1948, in El Dorado, Ark.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to attend.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.