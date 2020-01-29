No services are planned at this time for Evelyn Anne Gricks.
Mrs. Gricks died Jan. 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Waco.
Mrs. Gricks was medically retired from Fort Hood Family Housing in 2014, from a position that she enjoyed.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, David Ralph Gricks; three children, Michael Stapp of Copperas Cove, Gary Fowler and Paula Fowler.
Mrs. Gricks loved her family and her puppy, Buddy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. R.I.P.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.