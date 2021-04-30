Mass of Christian burial for Evelyn LaVerne (Hennesey) Kirkland, 92, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. May 12 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove, with burial following at Kempner City Cemetery.
Mrs. Kirkland died April 23, 2021.
She was born April 23, 1929, to the late Joseph and Lydia Tucker Hennesey in Austin and was raised in Cuero.
She married Sterling Kirkland on Christmas Day of 1947 and later settled in Copperas Cove in 1964.
Evelyn was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and watching EWTN. She was a devoted wife and mother, taking pride in being a lifelong homemaker.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; her husband, Sterling Kirkland and a son-in-law, Jim Rudd.
Survivors include her children, Lynn Kirkland; Jo Beth Rudd; Michael Kirkland and wife, Becky; grandson, Chris Throm and wife Daniella; and her two great-grandsons, Max and Wyatt Throm.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 11 with a rosary following at Viss Family Funeral Home, Burial and Cremation Service, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
