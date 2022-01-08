A memorial service for Evelyn M. Valderrama, 72, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Valderrama died Jan. 1, 2022.
She was born May 16, 1949, in the Philippines.
She was a loving wife and mother.
As a young woman, Evelyn moved to the U.S. with her mother, father, two brothers and sister. Then soon after, married Alonso Valderrama.
She was a very caring person who loved everyone. She loved to cook, loved to shop and be with family. Always smiling and laughing.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Alonso Valderrama; her mother, Julita Mamaril; her father, Benjamin Mamaril and her brother, Albert Mamaril.
Survivors include her son, Alan M. Valderrama; her daughter, Almalyn Musel; her sister, Lou Nichols and her brother Benjamin Mamaril Jr.
She will be greatly missed.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
