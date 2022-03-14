Memorial services for Everett Avery Martin, 89, of Killeen will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Mr. Martin died Feb. 23, 2022, at Killeen Nursing and Rehab after a long battle with heart disease.
Mr. Martin was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Petersburg, Texas. He grew up in Slaton, Texas and served three and a half years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Zelma L. Martin on April 13, 1951.
He made his home in Killeen after being a longtime resident of Hooks, Texas and Oklahoma City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, woodworking, and spending time at the lake. But most of all, he enjoyed his family, grandchildren, and friends.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillie Martin; his wife of 62 years Zelma L. Martin; four brothers, William, Alfred, Calvin, and Buford Martin; One sister Lea Etta Youngblood; and one great-granddaughter; Faith Lowe.
He is survived by his sons Jack Martin of McAlester, Oklahoma; Dannie Martin and Ali Floyd of Killeen; his daughters Shelia Curry of McAlester, Oklahoma; Theresa Morgan and husband Rick of Copperas Cove; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Martin family.
