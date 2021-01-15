Graveside services for retired Air Force Maj. Everett W. Young, 76, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Young died Jan. 10, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Indiana to the late Bion Young and Beth Kenyon.
He attended school in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, before graduating from Purdue University.
At the age of 23, he joined the United States Air Force and served proudly for 20 years.
In 1989, he married Nancy Oyen, whom he met while stationed in Germany.
They settled in Texas in 2000 and he continued as a consultant working on Fort Hood. Everett was still working from home as a consultant for the Department of Army.
He loved training and teaching young soldiers as they prepared for duty.
Everett also loved trains, his dogs, bird watching, and gardening.
Everett was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Young.
Survivors include his sons, Andrew Young, Don Jensen and wife, Susan; daughter, Tari Brewer and husband, Ted; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116 in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.